PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – The Phillipsburg Town Council denied a resolution to allow for the demolition and abatement of the old Ice House on South Main Street and instead will use the funds to make repairs to stabilize the former Agway store.
The resolution, had council approved it, would have awarded a bid for $67,000 for the demolition and abatement of the historic building, located at 1116 S. Main Street. Voting in favor of allotting the funds towards the abatement and demolition was Council Vice President Bobby Fulper.
“My fear is that if we do not demolish this property then it will remain an eyesore for the next 10 to 15 years,” said Fulper, noting that a demolition was written for the property in 2013 and was never carried out.
“Unfortunately it's degraded to a point that I don’t believe that anything can happen to it,” he said.
But Councilman Harry Wyant said he would like to see something done to the H.S. Purcel’s Agway building instead.
“This money could be well spent elsewhere,” said Wyant. “This property (the old Ice House) does not have an impact on any close residents nearby. I don’t think it’s a hazard to anybody and I think we have a lot of other properties that should take precedence,” he said.
Others on the council agreed with Wyant’s sentiment.
“The Agway property across the street would be better served with funds like this,” said Councilman Randy Piazza. “I’d like to see a project that worked with both these properties instead of dealing with one at a time.”
Piazza suggested that the town ask the historic commission and the mayor’s office for input on what could be done with both the buildings to retain the historic integrity of the buildings.
“I think that they can complement each other,” he said.
“I feel the same way, that money should go to Agway,” said Councilman Mark Lutz. “If we can save the roof right now we can save that whole building.”
Councilwoman Danielle DeGerolamo said a few years ago she would have been in favor of demolition of the old Ice House. However, she thinks differently now.
“I do think there’s a lot of good things that could be done with that if it’s properly restored,” she said.
The town had sought two options for the old Ice House. Option A, with a low base bid of $300,000, would have done selective demolition, stabilization of the building, and design for stabilizing and abating the property. Option B, which drew a low base bid of $67,000, called for the complete demolition of the structure and abatement which would have excavated the entire structure, including the foundation, and backfilled the property.
Instead, the funds will now go towards roof repairs and stabilizing the former Agway store located just across the street at 1127 S. Main Street.
The Agway, which served as a home, farm, and garden store, has been closed since 2011. Prior to becoming an Agway the property was known as the Stemitt’s Mill.
The former Ice House once served as an ice manufacturing business starting in the early 1900s, selling ice by the block from its facility and door-to-door for use in home and business iceboxes.
But once refrigerators became more commonplace as time went on, the old Ice House quickly became obscure. With ice not being sold there in some 45 years, all but one of the onsite buildings have been torn down over the years.
In late 2019, the council delayed action on the demolition of the remaining onsite building after the owner indicated that a developer had expressed interest in acquiring the property.