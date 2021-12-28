Phillipsburg Municipal Building sign generic town council

Phillipsburg Town Council will gather virtually on New Year's Eve to consider a resolution supporting a recreational marijuana license for sales on South Main Street.

The brief agenda for the 7 p.m. meeting includes a resolution "authorizing TerrAscend NJ LLC to operate as both a medical and adult-use cannabis establishment within the Town of Phillipsburg."

TerrAscend owns the Apothecarium, a medical-marijuana dispensary at 55 S. Main St. The Apothecarium only sells now to people with a valid New Jersey medical cannabis card, but licensing for recreational sales of marijuana may begin in March, according to the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission. New Jersey will allow sales and possession of as much as one ounce to buyers who are 21 and older.

Recreational sales will bring in a windfall of tax revenue, Councilman Robert Fulper said Tuesday. He said he supports recreational sales, but he expects Phillipsburg to impose limits on where dispensaries can operate. Fulper added that Friday's vote is mainly symbolic because The Apothecarium already has Phillipsburg's approval for adult recreational marijuana use. The resolution will support the dispensary's application for a license.

"A majority of (state) voters voted for it," Fulper said of recreational marijuana in New Jersey. "I don't see the harm in it. I came into office a big proponent of medical marijuana. I would be a hypocrite if I said it couldn't be used for other purposes.

"There is a negative stigma attached to marijuana use," he said. "The nation is moving in the right direction by removing that stigma."

Fulper said the next council will grapple with the issue of where marijuana outlets can operate. Under state law, municipalities determine regulations and zoning ordinances governing marijuana businesses within their borders, and the Cannabis Regulatory Commission will not issue a license to a business that would violate local rules.

"There are realistic concerns that many residents have," he said. "I don't want a dispensary next to a school. We would not put marijuana in a school zone just as we would not put a bar in a school zone."

Those issues will be for the next council. Fulper is leaving office and Friday's session is his last meeting as a council member.

He said he will remain involved in Phillipsburg.

"I will be back," he vowed. "I just don't know in what capacity just yet."

TerrAscend, based in Ontario, Canada, did not respond to an email request for comment. Its businesses and brands include Funky Farm, Legend and State Flower.

 
 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.