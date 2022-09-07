PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Phillipsburg Town Council heard more public comments Tuesday about the property at 170 Howard St., where a 300,000-square-foot cold storage facility is proposed. Commentors offered a mixed bag of support and dissention for the property’s development.
The subject of the property's development was yet again at the forefront of a Town Council meeting after an ordinance related to the property was presented for consideration by Councilmember Randy Piazza Jr.
The ordinance would, among other things, show commitment by the town to include a commercial rail interconnection with the Belvidere and Delaware River Railway for the site.
"This is a different ordinance that has been previously voted on, but the positives now outweigh any negatives that may have been brought up," Piazza said.
The ordinance also calls for reaffirming a previous ordinance that changed the site's zoning from residential to heavy industrial. That ordinance is the subject of a lawsuit filed by a group of township residents. In their suit, residents assert that the change in zoning is a "bad idea for Phillipsburg."
"I'm not saying I'm totally against it, but the discussion is moot," said council Vice President Lee Clark. "There is active litigation brought from our own constituents. I want to see how this litigation plays out."
Council voted twice on the measure. President Harry Wyant, Councilmember Keith A. Kennedy, and Clark abstained from the final vote. Councilmembers Pete Marino and Piazza voted "yes," but the measure did not pass.
Tuesday's reading signified the first reading of the ordinance. According to town attorney Richard Wenner, the first reading is the first step toward the ordinance's ratification. Other steps include a public hearing and a waiting period.
Mike Perrucci of Peron Development bought the Howard Street property 15 years ago with the intention of residential development, and spoke in support of the new project involving cold storage.
Local businessman and Phillipsburg Area Chamber of Commerce Chair Aaron Coleman also commented on the project.
Coleman said that with a cold storage facility, "At least there's a redeveloped property with lights, cameras and activities. I'm asking the council to entertain the resolution."
Initially, residential development was planned for the Howard Street site, but the developer had trouble finding investors. The plan was changed to a 510,000-square-foot industrial building. The project was further scaled down to the size of the current project at 300,000 square feet for the cold storage facility.
Peron has said the proposed facility would employ 100 workers split between two shifts, and there have been talks with Norwescap to provide trained local workers. Hourly rates at the proposed facility would range from $25 to $31.
On Aug. 17, council approved the updated plan and passed it to the land use board, which approved it on Aug. 25.
Truck traffic
In other news, it was announced that a traffic survey had been sent to officials in Trenton to block tractor-trailers from Union Square to McKeen Street in Phillipsburg, in an effort to to reduce truck traffic.
Railroad Festival
Council also heard a report from Coleman, who is heavily involved in the town's first-ever Railroad Festival scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The festival celebrates 170 years of railroad history and is slated to attract up to 3,000 visitors.
"You've brought such a huge idea together," Clark said of Coleman. "It's exactly what our town needs to control the narrative of 'We're here, we're open, we're ready.'"