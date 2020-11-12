PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Phillipsburg declared a state of local emergency Thursday as COVID-19 cases continue to climb in New Jersey and around the country.
The move is aimed at ensuring all proper health and safety protocols are being followed by employees and residents to ensure the continuity of municipal government operations and and proper delivery of municipal services, according to a city news release.
The declaration also allows Phillipsburg to take "extraordinary steps" regarding personnel policies, emergency purchasing, and safety procedures to ensure all protocols are strictly enforced.