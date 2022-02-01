PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Phillipsburg Town Council delayed action on an ordinance reintroducing metered parking to the Riverside Way parking lot, saying it still needed to work out key details of the plan.
The ordinance, which was introduced at the Jan. 18 meeting, would see the lot charge $1 per hour for regular parking and a $10 flat daily rate for special events. It also includes spaces for boat parking and designated spots for local businesses.
The two major concerns were setting hours that would accommodate the various expected users of the lot and ensuring that enough permit parking spaces were available for residential use.
Because of limited off-street parking available along the town's South Main Street corridor, many of the projects in that area rely on permits to use the municipal lot to meet their parking obligation.
"I think there's quite a bit that hasn't been fleshed out on this," said Councilman Randy Piazza Jr. "It's in a redevelopment zone already, and we have two other projects a stone's throw away that are dependent on permit parking."
The plan to close the metered spaces in the lot between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. also caused concern.
Town resident Nicole Timberman questioned how the proposed 8 p.m. closure would affect businesses in the neighborhood. For example, she said, "Does that mean Free Bridge liquor customers or employees can't use the lot?"
Piazza also said the hours may cause problems for those wanting to park close to the boat launch. People who are heading out on the river to go fishing "get started way before 8 a.m.," he said.
While council is hoping the metered parking will help raise money for the town, resident Dan Boyce said he wasn't so certain. When the lot had paid parking in the past, he said, it only brought in a little over $200 a month, mostly because of a lack of parking enforcement. He believed that the money would barely cover the cost of operating the pay kiosks. "If you're looking to bring the kiosks back," he said, "you're going to lose more money."
While council voted unanimously to table the ordinance until the next meeting, Vice President Lee Clark said he was eager to keep the plan moving, even if it means making amendments later on.
"Ever since these kiosks were taken out a little over two years ago, there has been a lot of time to go over details," he said.
Council will continue the public hearing on the ordinance at its Feb. 15 meeting, along with the second reading of an ordinance to update and increase the town's sewer rates.