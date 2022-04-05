PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Mayors from both sides of the river have teamed up to ask the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission to do something about the traffic problems caused by construction on the 126-year-old Northampton Street Bridge.
Phillipsburg Mayor Todd Tersigni said at Tuesday night's town council meeting that he and his Easton counterpart, Mayor Sal Panto, and Phillipsburg Councilman Keith Kennedy had a meeting with the bridge commission about the issue.
The repair project, which is expected to last for close to a year, has reduced the bridge's capacity from three lanes down to two, causing traffic to back up on South Main Street in Phillipsburg.
The mayors' suggestion is that both lanes be dedicated to westbound traffic headed towards Easton, Tersigni said, while traffic headed east into New Jersey would be routed to Route 22. Because there's no eastbound toll on Route 22, drivers could cross the river in both directions toll free.
The bridge commission is expected to have a meeting to discuss the proposal on Friday, Business Administrator Robert Bengivenga said.
He noted that the town's emergency services were worried that the traffic backups could create problems for fire trucks or ambulances.
South Main Street business owners are also concerned. Traffic has made the Union Square area inaccessible, said Tricia Kobble, owner of Free Bridge Wine & Spirits. She said her neighbor, Jimmy’s Doggie Stand, hasn't even opened for the past three days because the congestion has kept away customers.
Council President Harry Wyant said it was a frustrating situation all around, but there was only so much that local government could do.
"It's great that you can come here and voice your concern," Wyant said, "but you've also got to voice your concern to the bridge commission."
He said council has approached the bridge commission with several ideas, including the plan to make the change to two westbound lanes, but it has no authority over their decisions.
"They are willing to listen," Wyant said of the bridge commission.
"I am pleased with the willingness of the bridge commission to address the concerns raised on behalf of all Phillipsburg residents," Tersigni said last week. "I believe that this demonstrates what can be achieved when agencies work with local entities and actively listen to our concerns."
Tuesday marked Phillipsburg's return to in-person meetings, held at the Phillipsburg Housing Authority building on Fisher Avenue.