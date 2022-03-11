PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - We're hearing an urgent call for blood donations from a Phillipsburg family.
Rebecca McGregor tells us her son Colton had to delay one of his cancer treatments last week because the platelet supply is so low.
We met Colton and Rebecca playing badminton on a court in Phillipsburg. Watching Colton play, you would never know he has a life-threatening disease. Leukemia that requires numerous appointments at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
"We spent most of the year down at CHOP. We did two rounds of CAR-T therapy, and then he had a bone marrow transplant, so we just actually came home," said Rebecca.
But for that last treatment, Rebecca said things didn't happen on schedule.
"They decided to put it off for two weeks and to have it get there because the supplies are so low," said Rebecca.
Supplies of blood, and in Colton's case, platelets.
"It has a shelf life. Platelets are only good for five days," said Peter Brown, the Executive Director for the Pennsylvania Rivers Chapter for the American Red Cross.
Brown said, for the first time ever this past December, the Red Cross declared a national emergency due to low blood supply. That means hospitals have to make tough decisions.
"They're really going to be triaging on a daily basis who is essential and who needs to be first in line for the treatment," said Brown.
But thankfully Colton got his treatment, which allows him to be out on the court.
"Once I get it, I feel 10 times better than I did before I got it," said Colton.
But Rebecca worries about what could happen if there's another shortage.
"It's scary because you have to rely on the heart of other people to be willing to donate to keep your kid alive," said Rebecca.
Alive and thriving thanks to the generosity of others.
"I'm really thankful for the people that did donate. That way I can live," said Colton.
If you would like to help patients like Colton by donating blood or platelets, you can go to the Red Cross website or the Miller Keystone blood donation website to schedule a convenient appointment.