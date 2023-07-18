PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – The impact of recent flooding was among the key issues discussed at Tuesday's Phillipsburg Town Council meeting. The town received several inches of rain on both Monday, July 10, and Sunday, July 16.
In response to the flooding, council passed several resolutions awarding contracts to local construction companies to repair damaged roads.
Montana Construction Inc. and Top Line Construction were among the companies to be awarded six-figure contracts for repairs of Rosemary Street, Elder Avenue, Stockton Street and other areas.
Council also awarded a separate $50,000 contract to Van Cleef Engineering to cover engineering needs of repairs beyond basic road construction.
Phillipsburg Mayor Todd Tersigni said he spoke directly with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy in the aftermath of the flooding.
"I contacted the governor regarding the flooding issues in our town, and he responded within five minutes," Tersigni said. "He's been supportive and has said that he will be connecting the town to senior officials at the wastewater treatment facility."
Fire Chief Rich Hay spoke about the services available to residents seeking compensation for damage caused by the floods. Those looking for assistance should call 908-454-5502, extension 347, Hay said.
"If you have damage, it's very important to document this damage," Hay said.
During council's open session, council Vice President Lee Clark, Councilmember Keith Kennedy and council President Harry Wyant all thanked the town's first responders for their efforts during the flooding.
Phillipsburg Town Council will meet again Tuesday, Aug. 1. At this meeting, the hearing for the Memorial Parkway McDonalds sidewalk waiver along Marshall Street — which Wyant tabled on Tuesday — will resume.