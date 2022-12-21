PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Phillipsburg just received the largest grant in town history. It's getting $3.3 million in federal funds to put toward infrastructure.

"We don't see the pipes underground that give us clean water and take away the waste, and when the government doesn't invest in that, year after year after year, terrible things happen that I don't need to mention on this show," said Congressman Tom Malinowski.

So, the $3,360,000 in federal money going to move and fix Phillipsburg's sewer pump is huge.

"It's been in dire need for some time," said Phillipsburg Councilman Keith Kennedy.

The pump system is over 100 years old.

"This administration has been committed to fix our infrastructure, which we did at the sewer plant with smell remediation, with sewer lines and this is the icing on the cake," said Phillipsburg Mayor Todd Tersigni.

The outdated pump in a flood zone along the Delaware is being moved back across the railroad tracks.

"We need protection from flooding and the Phillipsburg system is very, very vulnerable," said Malinowski. "What we are doing is modernizing it and making sure the next time we have a massive flood, the citizens of Phillipsburg are going to be a lot safer."

"Working together in a bipartisan manner has made this happen," said Tersigni.

"Council Vice President Lee Clark and myself got together with Mayor Tersigni, and also outgoing Congressman Malinowski," said Kennedy. "He came to town. We showed him the pump house and he came through in a big way for us."

Phillipsburg was going to have to revamp this either way, and the money from Washington will cover it all, sparing taxpayers.

"It's a big win for the people of Phillipsburg," said Kennedy.

The town believes moving the pump will also help in its years-long effort to secure a developer on Riverside Way.

"It's going to make this property even more desirable," said Tersigni.

The project's engineer is hopeful work can get started in the new year.