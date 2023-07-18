PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – At its monthly meeting Tuesday night, Phillipsburg Town Council heard an update to Peron Development's proposal to construct a warehouse along the Delaware River.
The proposal to develop the site of 170 Howard St. in Phillipsburg is Peron's third, as it follows two proposals the developer submitted to the town last year. The first proposal called for a 420,000-square-foot warehouse on the site, while the second proposal reduced that to a 360,000-square-foot cold storage facility last November.
The proposal revealed Tuesday called for a further size reduction, to 328,000 square feet, project engineer Brad Bohler said. According to Bohler, the change was made because the developer wants to connect the proposed facility with an adjacent railroad to minimize truck traffic in the area as much as possible.
"What drove that down from the previous [cold storage facility] application was the geometry of where the rail sits," Bohler said.
Bohler explained that Peron's third proposal had redesigned the warehouse so its loading docks face north toward Howard Street to better accommodate such rail service. He also noted a 12% reduction in impervious coverage proposed for the facility, from 64% to 52%.
Responding to a question from council Vice President Lee Clark, Bohler said the developer has still not identified a tenant or specific use for the proposed warehouse.
Councilmember Keith Kennedy asked Bohler if the project still required a height variance since it was no longer designated as a cold storage facility, to which the engineer replied it would not. Council had granted a 15-foot variance last November to allow Peron to construct a 65-foot building for this use.
Council took no further action on the Howard Street warehouse proposal.
Phillipsburg Town Council will meet again Tuesday, Aug. 1. At this meeting, the hearing for the Memorial Parkway McDonalds sidewalk waiver along Marshall Street — which Wyant tabled on Tuesday — will resume.