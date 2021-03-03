PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Baseball and softball players in Phillipsburg will have a new logo to show their team spirit, thanks to a local high school student.
Mason Sykes, a Phillipsburg High School sophomore and an aspiring graphic artist, developed a new logo for sports teams supported by the town recreation department.
Sykes produced a Phillipsburg Bobcat logo in the town's traditional garnet, gray and white color scheme. Once used as the middle school mascot, the bobcat carries nostalgia for many residents.
Introduced at Tuesday's town council meeting, the new logo will be used during the upcoming softball and baseball seasons and "is going to be around for years and years and years," said Donald Kophazy, town recreation superintendent.
Council Vice President Robert Fulper said that Sykes’s work should be properly recognized, and recommended that council present to him a proclamation, a plaque and a letter of recommendation to support his educational endeavors.