PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A former head wrestling coach has resigned from his teaching position at Phillipsburg High School in Warren County, New Jersey.
The Phillipsburg Board of Education approved David Post's letter of resignation from the district Monday evening, according to school district Business Administrator Staci Horne.
Post and two other colleagues are accused of masterminding a scheme that prosecutors say involved blackmail. Authorities say the three men charged were not happy about a tenure vote for another employee that was coming up. So, prosecutors say the men blackmailed a school district official by threatening to release an embarrassing email if they didn't vote the way the men wanted.
42-year-old Scott Silvis, the longtime assistant wrestling coach, and math teacher George Chilmonik are also charged in the alleged scheme.