PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Phillipsburg High School's Inclusion Week is underway and making a difference. Among the goals: creating opportunities for students with and without disabilities to understand and appreciate each other.

Phillipsburg's Inclusion Week is boosting confidence and forming friendships.

Wednesday's Partner Day was a blast.

"We're partnering up 31 students with regular education students and they're spending the day with their partner, attending classes with their partner, having lunch together," said Karen Stangl, a special education teacher and the organizer of Inclusion Week at Phillipsburg High School.

Plus, the buddies got to take fun photos together on the red carpet.

"It is as life-changing for our regular education students as it is for our students with special needs," said Stangl. "They bond. They now have relationships with kids that perhaps they would have never talked to before. It's beautiful."

Throughout the week, students with special needs are visiting regular education electives for new opportunities.

There are extra crafts and contests.

Almost 300 students and about 175 staff members are participating in the festivities.

"I was coloring those numbers with yellow, red, purple, green and blue," Claudia Russo said about going to math class with her partner, Paige Randazzo.

"Giving back," Randazzo said is what she enjoys about the week.

"I've gotten to know all of the special ed kids here and make friends with them," said senior Shahd Hossein, whose partner was Logan Ramos.

Hossein helped organize the events.

"Since elementary school, I've always tried to volunteer and help students in any way I can," said Hossein. "It's just been a lifelong dream of mine. I definitely want to work with special needs. It just feels good to help and see someone's day get better because of you."

Friday is the big culmination of Inclusion Week. Special education students will join the basketball team, cheerleaders, choir and band for a unified game.