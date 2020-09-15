PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Phillipsburg Town Council on Tuesday night passed a resolution to award a contract for design services for the rebuilding of the municipal pool in Walters Park.
Aquatic Facility Design Inc. of Millersburg, Pa., will be retained to design the pool.
The scope of its services are not to exceed $250,000, according to the resolution.
Although the resolution passed unanimously, council member Danielle DeGerolamo expressed concerns about the cost of the project, noting that the town is spending more on the pool than the municipal complex.
“It seems disproportionate to me,” she said.
In June, council introduced plans to build a new pool to replace the current pool, which is about 65 years old and beyond repair.
The pool project is expected to cost $1.5 million. To fund the pool, council has reallocated unused bond money that was taken out last year for the armory project, which never came to fruition, and will supplement the additional funding with open space funds.
The new pool is expected to open on Memorial Day 2021.
In other matters, council approved the second and final reading of an ordinance appropriating $800,000 from the sewer utility capital improvement fund to support needed improvements and repairs to the town’s aging sewer system.
Council also approved the Open Space Advisory Committee’s request to allocate $255,000 to fund a new bathroom structure and pavilion upgrades at Walters Park and upgrades to multiple game courts at neighborhood playgrounds.
During his report, Mayor Todd Tersigni announced that the Easton Phillipsburg Halloween Parade, which had been scheduled for Oct. 25, has been canceled due to COVID-19 guidelines that limit crowds.