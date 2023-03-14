PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Phillipsburg Town Council held an emergency workshop meeting Tuesday night to finalize priority areas for a federal grant application.

As the grant requests must be submitted by Friday, March 17, councilmembers met via Zoom to discuss the order of priority of the projects up for debate.

Town Council identified five priorities in its application.

Initially, the projects, in order of importance, included renovations or the construction of a public safety facility for the town's police department and potentially other agencies.

The second priority identified by the council was stormwater management on Mercer Street.

Third was the rehabilitation of Delaware River Park, including repairing a landfill cap in the park. Located off Howard Street, Delaware River Park is one of Phillipsburg's five main parks and a potential site for a cold storage warehouse.

The fourth and fifth priorities for funding opportunities were identified as general town-wide stormwater repairs and Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant, barrier-free curb ramp improvements.

After some discussion, however, council agreed to amend the list of priorities to identify the Mercer Street stormwater management as the highest priority. The legislative body then moved the construction of a new public safety facility to second place.

"I personally feel it is a public health issue with the backup of stormwater," said Councilmember Randy Piazza Jr.

Mayor Todd Tersigni agreed. "I've witnessed this problem since the 1960s," he said of the stormwater issue. "This has to be our priority to remediate this problem."

"This has been a forgotten area. It's great that we're going to address it," Councilman Peter Marino said.

Marino also commented on the importance of rehoming Phillipsburg's police department. According to the application, the police department rents a former school building after vacating 675 Corliss Ave. due to asbestos and mold contamination.

According to the town document, the town hopes to build a new police building at 441 Heckman St. Officials hope the new building would include space to house officers and detectives and hold evidence and community outreach space. It could also include provisions to accommodate the municipal court system.

According to the application, the town owns the land but is asking for funds to achieve the project. Specifically, the application outlines a total project cost of $10 million, with $3.5 million coming from Phillipsburg and the remaining $6.5 million from federal sources. The application also features a scalability account of the project costs, with the town footing $8.5 million of the $10 million cost.

Should funding not be granted in whole or in part for the project, the town wrote that the cost burden would fall on residents and require the town to acquire a bond for the building, which would be a "challenge," the application states.

The project funding request also states, "The project is not eligible for State grant funding sources, as New Jersey does not have a grant program to fund such projects. The town would work with the state to source the optimal borrowing options to limit costs to the Town taxpayers."

According to the meeting agenda, the federal money is provided through fiscal year 2024 community project funding via the office of Rep. Tom Kean Jr.

Kean is currently serving his first term in Congress, representing parts of Union, Somerset, Morris, and Sussex counties, and all of Hunterdon and Warren counties.