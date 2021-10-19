PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Phillipsburg is hoping to get funding from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority to help bring to life plans for a waterfront redevelopment project.
On Tuesday, Councilman Randy Piazza gave an update on the progress of the proposed $80 million project presented last year by Stateliner United LLC.
According to Piazza, they are working with the NJEDA for potential grant funds that could go towards infrastructure improvements, among other things.
"That could be a plus for our town, if approved," Piazza said.
Council has also authorized the town's planning board to form a subcommittee for the redevelopment plan. Additionally, property owners in the area of the proposed redevelopment are being sought for input.
The proposed project would be along Main Street and Union Square and would include a hotel, retail space, apartments and an outdoor concert venue.
The project, once approved, would be done in four phases, starting with demolition and sitework preparation.
Developers estimate that the plan could bring to town 150,000 to 200,000 people annually.