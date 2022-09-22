PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – The Phillipsburg Land Use Board on Thursday voted to memorialize the granting of applications on two major projects in the area.
The first was the plan at 170 Howard St., where a 300,000-square-foot cold storage facility is proposed. The developer previously said employees at the facility would earn $25-$31, and the plans call for hiring 100.
Additionally, the project calls for a 65-foot building height, which is 15 feet above the height listed in the town's riverfront development plan.
Town Council recently asked for the land use board to create a report and recommendation on whether the building height fits in with the plan.
According to board Chairman William Duffy, the report the board created was made available to the public Thursday.
The land use board will provide a recommendation to council based on the report and a public hearing slated for Oct. 27. From there, the decision is up to council as the town's redevelopment authority on whether the change is permitted, said board Attorney Scott Wilhelm.
The minor site plan for a QuickChek proposed on 671 Memorial Parkway, at the current site of Warren Lanes bowling alley, was also memorialized.
The developer, PBXDEV 2 LLC, plans a 24-hour QuickChek with 16 gas pumps, off-street parking and two charging ports for electric vehicles.
These memorializations signify the final step these specific plans will make with the land use board.
In other news, Chairman Duffy said the circulation committee will participate in a walking audit of the trails around South Main Street on Oct. 1. The audit will allow the committee to determine the walkability of the trail, Duffy said.