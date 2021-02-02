PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Phillipsburg Town Council on Tuesday night unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance that would require landlords to pay for police services if a tenant commits repeated unlawful actions.
Town attorney Richard Wenner told council that Police Chief Robert Stettner asked for a stronger ordinance to hold landlords accountable for unlawful tenants. The current ordinance is vague and unenforceable, Wenner noted.
If approved by council at its next meeting, the ordinance would require landlords to pay for police services when a tenant is issued a summons after the third repeated police call. Wenner said the strategy behind the new ordinance is to encourage landlords to get better tenants in the future.
Wenner said the town trusts its police officers to not issue a summons unless they believe it's necessary.
Other business
At the request of member Randy Piazza Jr., council directed Wenner to send a letter to the Warren County prosecutor inquiring if any executive session or public meeting was compromised as a result of council holding its meetings in the Phillipsburg Housing Authority Community Building on Fisher Avenue.
The concern arose as a result of Paul Rummerfield, the authority’s executive director, being charged last month following an investigation into allegations that he had unlawfully installed video and audio recording equipment in the offices of the housing authority.
In an update on snow removal, Robert Bengivenga Jr., the town's business administrator, told council that the municipal crews and contractors were working around the clock to make headway in the next 24 to 48 hours.
He said the snowfall was worse than expected, making removal efforts difficult in alleys and narrow streets. Alleyways are the priority, to make sure emergency vehicles can access them, Bengivenga said.
He asked residents to avoid parking in Walters Park and in the lot across from Joe’s Steak Shop on Main Street. Both sites will be used to dump snow.