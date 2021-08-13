PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A man in Warren County pleaded guilty Friday to sexually assaulting a child.
Jason Fillebrown of Phillipsburg pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Warren County Prosecutor's Office. The state will recommend 16 years in prison, with a mandatory period of parole ineligibility of 11.5 years.
Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 1.
The investigation began in July 2019 when authorities executed a search warrant at Fillebrown's home after being notified by the New Jersey State Police Digital Technologies Investigation Unit that Fillebrown distributed and possessed child sexual abuse material, according to the prosecutor's office.
After forensic analysis, authorities determined Fillebrown possessed and distributed numerous images and videos depicting child sexual abuse material, the prosecutor's office said.
Fillebrown used a file sharing program to store and maintain the images and videos, according to the prosecutor's office.
After further investigation, authorities found that Fillebrown had sexual contact with a child under 13 in 2007, the prosecutor's office said. The child was known to Fillebrown, authorities said.
Fillebrown filmed and photographed the acts on various occasions between 2007-2008, according to the prosecutor's office.