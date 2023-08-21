PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A Phillipsburg, New Jersey, man is accused of trying to have sex with a teenager.

John Degroat, 46, chatted online with someone he believed was a 15-year-old boy, said the Warren County Prosecutor's Office in a news release. The person was actually an adult posing as the teenager.

The conversations were sexually explicit and Degroat invited the "teen" to his home for sexual purposes, the prosecutor said.

Degroat was charged with attempted endangering the welfare of a child. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 5 years in state prison.