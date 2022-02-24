PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Mayor Todd Tersigni released his annual update Thursday via a video posted on the Phillipsburg Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
Much of the 12-minute address revolved around the pandemic, how it affected the town and praising Phillipsburg’s emergency services and front-line workers for their efforts during the past year. The mayor also congratulated the three new members of the town council: Lee Clark, Peter Marino and Keith Kennedy.
Tersigni spoke about the infrastructure and recreational space improvements over the past year, including four miles of repaved roads, sewer improvements and new digester lids at the sewer plant to reduce odors in residential neighborhoods. He said the town made improvements to playgrounds at Hill, Chamber and First streets, Bentley Park and Madison Field, and is working on constructing a municipal pool.
“Investments in our town’s infrastructure,” he said, “will still remain a top priority for 2022.”
He said that town administration was able to “almost seamlessly” transition to virtual services and work around pandemic restrictions on in-person gathering, noting that the municipal court was able to handle more than 6,600 cases through virtual meetings, and that town staff was able to guide participants through using the online tools needed.
Tersigni said that town officials had been able to keep the municipal tax rate flat in 2021, thanks in part to the large number of new businesses and rateables coming in, including the logistics center built along Route 78, which he described as the largest of its type in the United States.
“Even though the pandemic might not be over,” he said, “we know there are better, brighter days ahead.”
The full speech can be viewed on Vimeo. The link is available through the Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.