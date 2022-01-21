PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - The Phillipsburg Mayor says it's back to the drawing board when it comes to the town's waterfront redevelopment.
Mayor Todd Tersigni says talks with the developer Stateline United have continued to be stalled and at this point, he's focused on moving forward with other potential proposals.
"It's a nice area for scenery," Phillipsburg resident Jacque Devore said about the waterfront.
But the area along Main Street and Union Square won't see any big changes any time soon.
"I believe in my heart that we've given the developer plenty of time to bring a plan to the board and they have never reached out to our attorney or engineers and it's in black and white," said Tersigni.
The $80-million proposal from Stateliner United has been two years in the making.
A letter from the town's attorney says the developer and the town failed to reach a key agreement within a 60-day deadline. He adds because there is no deal on the sale of the municipally owned property, a letter of intent between Phillipsburg and the developer is now "null and void."
The proposal, which included apartments, retail space, a hotel and a concert venue, was supposed to bring 150,000 to 200,000 people to the town each year.
"We have to find another means right now to make up the difference and if another developer comes through with a plan, it's approved by our boards and our redevelopment agreement, we will take those {proposed} kiosks out, be shovel-ready for the next developer," said Tersigni.
Before Stateliner United, several other developers did express interest in the area.
WFMZ talked with residents about what they wanted to see. Many responded with similar ideas to what was proposed before: more housing, restaurants and shops.
"It would be nice to stop by and see something brand new," said Richard Crumpler of Phillipsburg. "I feel like it would probably open up more jobs for people around and be better for the community."
"They have different events, so stuff like that can bring more people from surrounding areas over there to bring more economy to the town," said Devore. "Anything that could boost the economy would be beneficial to the town."
"There's two parts to it really. It would bring more revenue to the county, but then again, it would also create a little bit of contrast down by the river," said Phillipsburg resident Theodore Kovi.
"However it plays out, it'll be fine."
Even though the mayor says the project is a no-go, there are some current and former council members who haven't given up hope.
WFMZ reached out to the developers involved in the project and have not heard back.
But former council vice president Bob Fulper says he got a voicemail just last week saying Stateliner United remains very much committed to the town.