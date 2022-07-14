PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Mayor Todd Tersigni says things are looking up in the town of Phillipsburg. He says the town is seeing the most redevelopment it's had in over a hundred years.
A lot of the projects have been years in the making. It's all about transforming vacant buildings into places where people can live and work.
"It means a lot because these are the promises that were made," said Tersigni. "It's coming to fruition, and I feel good about it because it's best for our residents and it's best for our businesses."
One of the projects is known as the Elks building. Tersigni says a developer has presented plans and committed to the town to add 15 apartments to South Main Street.
"This is a crown jewel, oversee the forks of the Delaware," said Tersigni. "It'll bring a better quality of life. Bring people with disposable income."
There's also the Ingersoll Rand site in Phillipsburg.
"It was disbanded by 1990," said Tersigni. "It was vacant for over 30 years. It was a brown field. I remember being on council and going to Trenton to get it cleaned up."
But then, "it's turned into one of the largest commercial real estate developments in the United States," said Tersigni.
The mayor says it includes a 1.2 million square-foot warehouse building that's on its way up and expected to be done by fall.
"It's creating so many jobs," said Tersigni.
Off of Route 22, the site of the old Ahart's building is set to become an Arby's and Popeyes.
"We have people who wish they had another grocery store there, but we are continuing to work on that," said Tersigni.
Ahart's was also vacant for years. The building was demolished last month.
Tersigni says the developer has planning board approvals and is working on building permits.
As for bringing life to the riverfront, the town worked with a developer for years, though those plans fell through.
The mayor says now, hope has been renewed, since well-known developer Peron is interested in adding apartments to the property.
In the meantime, the town has added kiosks to the Riverside Way parking lot to generate revenue. Some were worried about workers at local businesses struggling with this added expense, so the mayor says he's working on an ordinance to accommodate them.