PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Phillipsburg Mayor Todd Tersigni, a Democrat, said Thursday he is running for reelection.

Tersigni said that while he was in office he helped secure an infrastructure grant and reduce the number of abandoned properties in the town.

Phillipsburg Councilman Randy Piazza had previously announced he is running for mayor.

Piazza said the first thing he'd do as mayor of Phillipsburg is cut costs for taxpayers, including reducing the mayor's salary to a "more reasonable part-time rate."