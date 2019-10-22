PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Phillipsburg's mayoral candidates faced off in a debate Monday night on Business Matters on WFMZ-TV.
Former Phillipsburg councilman Todd Tersigni took on current Mayor Steve Ellis in a 30-minute debate that aired on WFMZ's 'Business Matters.
Moderated by host Tony Iannelli, the candidates answered questions from residents in front of a live audience.
Ellis, a Democrat who took office in 2016, has battled with Republican town council members over the course of his term, which has included several recall efforts.
"There is some light at the end of the tunnel. I've been working as closely as I could with council. I don't hold resentments," Ellis said.
Tersigni, a Democrat-turned Republican, served on town council for nearly 10 years when he opted not to run for re-election.
"Phillipsburg needs leadership. Four years ago we voted for a change. And boy we got it. No one voted to be in the headlines of news," Tersigni said.
The candidates discussed what they think needs to be done to move Phillipsburg, which has struggled to attract home buyers and businesses, forward.
"We haven't raised taxes more than a penny in the last three years. We've kept them down. Last fiscal year we had a 3 percent reduction," Ellis said.
"We have the Ingersoll Rand property that's generating a lot of municipal tax. As far as taxes are concerned, I believe they can hold steady. I'll never say they'll never go up. I don't want to lie to the public," Tersigni said.
The candidates took turns blaming each other for the town's lack of growth.
"You need to work with officials to get things done," Tersigni said.
"He was the first attack on me. I had no idea what was going on," Ellis said.
Jorge Zapata Jr, an independent candidate, is also on the ballot.