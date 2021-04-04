PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. -- The Phillipsburg area is remembering the life of a police officer who was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash Saturday night.
"This is a very sad time for our community and I believe we're all grieving together,” Phillipsburg Mayor Todd Tersigni said.
On Easter Sunday, an emotional Tersigni paid respects to Officer Dominic Belcastro, a U.S. Army veteran and dedicated member of the Phillipsburg Police Department.
"We'd like to give our condolences to his wife and the two daughters that he left behind. And I know he was a great family man, a devoted husband, and a devoted police officer."
Belcastro was killed around 6:30 p.m. Saturday when his motorcycle collided with a car on Memorial Parkway in Phillipsburg.
The Warren County prosecutor tells LehighValleyLive.com that Belcastro had the right of way.
"It's sort of a difficult time to speak, but we will remember him and honor him in a way that we've never before,” Tersigni said.
On Sunday morning, Belcastro's colleague, Officer Dean Berrigan, started a GoFundMe to help support the late officer's family.
So far it's already raised more than $45,000.
"Dominic was the police officer we are all supposed to be," Berrigan said. "He put others first before himself and was a real hero. When I started with the police department, Dom immediately took me under his wing and I remember thinking that he was the officer I wanted to emulate. Dominic was the closest person I ever had to an older brother and we lost him. Myself and fellow officers will always carry his memory with us."
The Warren County prosecutor says the investigation into the crash is continuing.