PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – By a 3-2 vote, Phillipsburg Town Council on Tuesday night passed the first reading of an ordinance that would add an industrial use to a portion of the town's riverfront redevelopment plan.
The ordinance would amend the town's zoning to change District 5 of the redevelopment plan from residential to industrial as recommended by the Land Use board. Along Howard Street east of Union Square, District 5 currently allows mid- and low-rise residential units, retail establishments, cultural and educational sites, and parks and recreation.
Councilmembers Harry Wyant and Danielle DeGerolamo voted against the ordinance.
DeGerolamo said council has not been privy to a lot of information and noted that the agenda action item was not received until after 5 p.m. on Tuesday. She said she heard that a large warehouse is planned for District 5, an attractive site because of its proximity to a railroad.
Warehouses don't belong along the Delaware River, she said, adding that she fears Phillipsburg will become another Robbinsville, a Mercer County hotspot that has been overwhelmed by trucks traveling to and from warehouses. Single-family homes are where the market is at now, displacing warehouses, which were strong two years ago, DeGerolamo said.
DeGerolamo "hit the nail on the head," Wyant said, adding that warehouses are not conducive to the town's master plan.
"Warehouses are not the answer," resident Thomas Regrut told council. He said warehouses lack vision and cautioned that it's premature to move too fast on the riverfront plan — the "only hope for Phillipsburg."
Fred Stine, citizen action coordinator for the Delaware Riverkeeper Network, said it's incumbent on decisionmakers and the public to consider worst-case scenarios from warehouse development.
The three council members who support the ordinance said the action was about rezoning, not a specific development plan.
Councilmember Randy Piazza Jr. said there are already warehouses on Howard Street, a part of town that has been an industrial area for 100 years. He said District 5 is overgrown and in need of well-lit redevelopment to provide jobs and reduce crime.
Council Vice President Robert Fulper said no plan is under discussion, adding that any land use proposal would have to go through a public process. However, Fulper said he would be in favor of any proposal that would help improve the town's economy.
Council President Frank McVey said jobs are part of Phillipsburg's heritage and that he's tired of looking at empty storefronts.
Discussions about redeveloping the downtown riverfront area have been underway for more than a decade.
Last year, developer Stateliner United LLC presented an $80 million plan to transform the town's waterfront area along Main Street and Union Square. Plans called for residential apartment units, a hotel, retail space and an outdoor concert venue.
Voluntary salary reduction
In other matters, council voted unanimously to reduce the salaries of its members and the mayor's salary to 2020 levels — a savings of about $8,000 — and reallocate the money to a needy cause. McVey said the pandemic still presents a serious situation, noting that the gesture "is the least we can do" to show commitment to Phillipsburg.
"We don't do it to get paid," he said, referring to working in public service.