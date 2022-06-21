PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A senior center in Phillipsburg has a new name.
The center on First Street is now the "Gloria A. Decker Senior Center."
Decker was Phillipsburg's mayor from 1991 to 95 and helped get the center built. She is now 89 years old.
She says she was incredibly touched when Phillipsburg Town Council voted earlier this year to name the place after her.
"It was an honor. I was pleased. And I'm on the board here. I get here quite often," Decker said.
Former Mayor Decker says she's proud of the center's program to feed senior citizens.
Workers make lunches every day for about 85 people.
Some folks eat at the center, while others have lunches delivered to their homes.