PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Philipsburg resident Mary Jordan says she is done staying quiet about the violence in her town.

"People need to speak out, need to let the world know what's going on, you know that they're not going to tolerate it. You know, enough is enough," Jordan said.

She's not the only one who feels that way.

"Honestly, with the gun violence, it's not, it's really not good. And it's really sad," said resident Mariah Warren.

Philipsburg Mayor Todd Tersigni says he hears the complaints from the public following four shootings in the town since the start of the new year.

Two took place this summer, the most recent being this past Saturday. Another shooting several months back forced schools to go on lockdown.

He has a message for the people pulling the triggers.

"We will not tolerate any type of this behavior in this town of Phillipsburg. And I've talked to the chief and our police captains. And we assured that we will get to the bottom of it," Tersigni said.

As the police investigate, he says he plans to increase video surveillance on the streets, a safety measure he put into place more than a decade ago.

"Back in 2012, I started the video surveillance camera system...and it was put into fruition in 2012. And we're looking right now as we speak, to expand that system and modernize it," Tersigni said.

The mayor says as the police investigate and his department works to install more cameras, he is also asking for help from the public.

He says if you know anything about past crimes that have happened or see suspicious activity you should call 911 right away.