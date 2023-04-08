PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. -- A police officer was shot and injured while responding to a domestic incident in Phillipsburg, New Jersey.

Around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, there was an emergency call for an incident on Hanover Street, just off of South Main Street. Warren County Prosecutor Jim Pfeiffer said the call involved a man who had shot a woman in the torso.

The prosecutor said the man opened fire on responding officers. An officer was shot in the leg.

Gunfire was exchanged between between the suspect and police.

Pfeiffer said it appears the suspect eventually took his own life by turning the gun on himself.

Both the the police office and woman who were shot were taken to the hospital.

There's no word on their conditions, although Mayor Todd Tersigni told 69 News a short time ago that he visited the officer at the hospital, and that the officer is in "good spirits."

Shortly after the incident began to unfold, the area was closed off with crime tape, and multiple state troopers were seen walking along South Main Street carrying rifles.

Multiple residents told 69 News they heard gunshots.

Stay with 69 News and wfmz.com for updates on this developing story.