PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Phillipsburg Town Council approved an ordinance to raise sewer rates at its Tuesday night meeting.
Under the new ordinance, residential fees will start at a flat fee of $20 quarterly, with a $0.0062 per gallon usage fee. Rates will then increase by $5 a year until they reach $35 per quarter and $0.0065 per gallon by 2025.
The new ordinance also specifies that commercial users, apartments, schools and churches will have a $25 quarterly fee in 2022 with similar increases over the next few years, while business commercial users will be charged $50 quarterly, and industrial users will pay $60 per quarter. All such groups will pay a $0.00075 per gallon usage fee to start.
The last sewer town code showed that residents and business, commercial and industrial users were all previously charged $15 per quarter, with a $0.00051 per gallon usage fee.
The new ordinance passed 3-2, with Peter Marino and Randy Piazza opposed.
Piazza said the sewer maintenance was necessary, but he would rather see the town look to other revenue sources, such as parking fees and increased tax revenues from commercial properties such as the recently approved warehouse project on Howard Street.
"I think there are a lot of other avenues," Piazza said. "I don't think we should always go to the taxpayer."
Council President Harry Wyant said he had done calculations based on his own usage and said a typical homeowner such as himself could expect to see an increase of just over $2 a month.
"I don't like an increase," Wyant said, "but increases are necessary to run the operations of that plant. Nobody thinks about what happens when you flush, when you bathe or wash dishes, but it all has to be treated."
Resident Joe Miner asked if the increase was going to be enough to fund the necessary repairs. He had spoken to people at the sewer utility, he said, and knows that the town's infrastructure needs a lot of work.
"There's never enough money to do everything," Wyant said. "You have to take it in little pieces and do what you can with what you have."
Several people spoke against the ordinance during the public comment period. Town resident and former Councilmember Rob Fulper said he felt council should have taken more time before making the decision.
"This increase in unjustifiable, especially at a time like this," Fulper said. "The new councilmembers haven't even been on the job long enough to determine if this is a viable decision."
Other news
Mayor Todd Tersigni said he will be record his annual state of the town address later this week.
Also, Wyant said he is hoping to resume in-person council meetings in March.