PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Phillipsburg Town Council adopted its 2022 municipal budget by a 4-1 vote Tuesday night.

The total budget for the year comes to $20,162,313, down from last year's budget of $20,661,877. However, the local tax rate will increase to 1.5402 mills, up 1.26% from 1.5210 mills in 2021.

That means a resident whose home is assessed at $250,000, will pay $3,850 in local taxes, and a total of around $10,392 with all local, county and school taxes.

"I believe this is a good, strong and, most of all, bipartisan budget," said Council Vice President Lee Clark.

Peter Marino was the sole dissenting vote.

Other business

Council also introduced an ordinance for reconstruction of Hudson Street. The work will be done between Warren Street and Evelyn Avenue.

The project has a budget of $550,000, with about half of the funding coming from a New Jersey Department of Transportation grant.

In addition, the town plans to make the intersection of Hudson and Miller streets a four-way stop.

A group of Carpentersville Road residents attended Tuesday's meeting to ask council to look at traffic calming measures for their street.

They said there is a recurring problem with speeding on the 25 mph road and frequent accidents, including one last month which saw a car flip over and land on the front lawn of 80 Carpentersville Road.

Council agreed to raise the issue at its next work session.

