PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Phillipsburg Town Council took a final vote on a controversial ordinance that had residents up in arms Thursday night.
In a standing room-only meeting, the council voted to adopt an ordinance outlining an amendment to the zoning at the 170 Howard St. site where Peron Development hopes to construct a 360,000-square-foot cold storage warehouse. The move paves the way for rail access, parking, supporting infrastructure and improvements for the project.
The ordinance called for the town to amend the revised riverside redevelopment plan to allow for a change in the property's zoning district from Riverside Residential to Riverside Industrial.
The ordinance also called for an amendment to the town's riverside redevelopment plan, permitting a 65-foot building height, up from 50 feet.
For the ordinance's opposition, the potential project symbolized traffic problems, a blight on the landscape and a potential source of pollution.
Resident Stuart Ridley said Thursday that the proposed warehouse would "further degrade the town," while Sandra Morrisette called the project "a terrible idea."
Yet others touted the project's economic value and its projected 100 jobs paying $25-$31 per hour.
Councilman Randy Piazza Jr. said his reasoning for voting for the measure was simple. More cold storage can help address supply chain issues impacting everyone and "helps in the grand scheme of things and the ability to eat," he said.
Industrial use for the zone was first granted in late 2021. Still, that amendment has since been the subject of a lawsuit levied by a concerned group of residents who oppose the change citing traffic and environmental impacts.
Tuesday night's vote follows a report presented last week by the town's land use board which stated that the proposed zoning changes were consistent with the town's master plan and the riverfront redevelopment plan.
While the report indicated consistency, it also requested conditions and restrictions stating that the increased height allowed is only used for installing mechanical systems and that the equipment must be screened to limit the visual and noise impact of surrounding properties.
Peron Development has owned the Howard Street property for 15 years and was approved by the land use board in February for a 420,000-square-foot building at 50 feet tall.
Peron Development's Mike Perrucci, in attendance Tuesday, spoke on his behalf, stating that his local upbringing created a soft spot for the town to him.
"I would never do anything to hurt this town," he said.
Despite heated debate on the project's impact, officials noted that no site plans for the new project had been submitted.