PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – A manufacturer of iron pipes with a plant in Phillipsburg is the subject of a New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection public hearing next week.
McWane Ductile–New Jersey, located at 183 Sitgreaves St., is proposing to increase certain short- and long-term hazardous air pollutant (HAP) emissions limits related to its manufacture of ductile iron pipes from scrap metal.
The NJDEP will hold a public hearing and information session at the Phillipsburg Free Public Library on Wednesday, March 9 at 5:45 p.m. to discuss the potential increase in emissions limits, along with the company's renewal permit for stormwater and groundwater discharge.
Specifically, the pollutants emitted from the plan's cupola furnace, melt center and zinc coating process include mercury, cadmium, arsenic, nickel, chromium, lead, manganese and combined metal, according to the company's application for modification of its air operating permit.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency defines HAP as "pollutants that are known or suspected to cause cancer or other serious health effects, such as reproductive effects or birth defects, or adverse environmental effects."
The company says the increased limits are within the NJDEP air toxics risk thresholds and "will allow for operational flexibility" while remaining within state and federal emissions standards.
As part of its request to increase the limits of certain pollutants at the plant, McWane Ductile states that it plans to replace its casting machine and install a new cooling tower. The casting machine, it says, is located where emissions are collected and controlled by a baghouse filter and exhausted into the atmosphere.
In its public hearing notice, McWane Ductile–New Jersey "invites members of the Phillipsburg community to participate in this information session to allow for direct engagement with the local community." The company will accept comments from the public until April 8 at 5 p.m.
In 1975, McWane purchased Atlantic States Cast Iron Pipe Company in Phillipsburg, a plant that made its first water pipe in 1856, the company's website says. Atlantic States maintained its name until 2015.
In 2006, four Atlantic States employees were convicted of environmental crimes, including conspiring to illegally discharge pollutants into the Delaware River, knowingly violating Clean Air Act permit requirements. The EPA said the trial was the longest federal trial in environmental crimes history.
More recently, McWane Ductile made a $5,000 donation to the Phillipsburg senior center, which Mayor Todd Tersigni and members of town council accepted on Monday.