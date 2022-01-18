PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Sewer rates might be going up for Phillipsburg residents. Town Council introduced an ordinance at Tuesday's meeting that would gradually increase fees over the next four years.
Quarterly fees for residential users would start at $20, with a $0.0062 per gallon usage fee, and increase by $5 a year until they reach $35 per quarter and $0.0065 per gallon by 2025. Apartments, commercial and industrial users would see similar increases.
The price hike will help pay for much-needed infrastructure improvements, and while there are still issues to sort out, "It's one of those situations where if you just keep kicking the can down the road, prices go up," said Council Vice President Lee Clark.
The ordinance passed on first reading and will be up for a public hearing at an upcoming meeting.
Metered parking at Riverside Way
Council also introduced an ordinance for metered parking at the municipal lot on Riverside Way, by the free bridge. The plan calls for 100 metered spaces, 10 of which would be designated for boat parking.
There would also be 11 spots limited to 30-minute parking and 12 spots reserved for employees of local businesses.
The parking rate would be $1 per hour, except during special events during which there would be a flat $10 rate. Boat trailer parking would start at $10.
"I've been doing some research," Clark said, "and I don't believe we can afford not to do this."
With train excursions and people crossing the free bridge for events like Garlic Fest in Easton, Clark said, "All these people coming from Connecticut, New York, the far reaches of New Jersey — they're all parking here for free."
Being able to collect revenue from special-event visitors would "finally get Phillipsburg it's fair share," he said.
Waterfront redevelopment
The proposed waterfront redevelopment with Stateliner United LLC seems to have stalled out, said Mayor Todd Tersigni.
He said a deadline for action on the letter of intent between the developer and the town has passed, and though there have been several unofficial meetings, "As of today, there is no redevelopment agreement."
However, former Councilmember Robert Fulper said, "I spoke to Stateliner this week, and they said they are still very committed to the town of Phillipsburg."
COVID-19 testing clinic
In other news, the town, in partnership with St. Joseph's Pharmacy, will be running a free COVID-19 testing clinic at the Phillipsburg Free Public Library on Thursday, Jan. 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.