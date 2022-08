PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Police in Phillipsburg, New Jersey say people have been breaking into vehicles and stealing driver's side airbags.

The suspects broke into vehicles, cut open the steering wheels, and removed the airbags, according to a Facebook post from the Phillipsburg Police Department.

Police say the suspects are targeting newer-model Honda vehicles.

Police are asking residents to secure their vehicles and and report any suspicious activity to the police.