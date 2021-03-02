PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – In keeping with a recently enacted New Jersey law, Phillipsburg police will be outfitted with body cameras and mobile video recorders.
Town council on Tuesday night unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance that would authorize $79,000 to fund the equipment.
Council's action follows bills signed into law late last year by Gov. Phil Murphy mandating that all New Jersey police officers wear body cameras.
Robert Merlo, the town's chief financial officer, noted that there may be reimbursements available from the state to offset the cost of the cameras.
Earlier on Tuesday, Phillipsburg police said the department has been awarded a $20,000 grant through the U.S. Justice Department. The police department plans to use the grant money to implement its body camera program this year.
Other business
Council President Frank McVey announced that in-person meetings may resume starting with council's July 6 meeting.
The plan is to hold the summer meetings outdoors at a location that provides ample parking and accessibility for people with disabilities, McVey said, and then move to an indoor location, to be determined, in fall.
Outdoor meetings would allow for attendees to practice social distancing, he added, noting that a resumption of in-person meetings would be healthy for the community by bringing people together again. If public health conditions change, council could easily return to virtual meetings, McVey said.
In other news, Donald Kophazy, town recreation superintendent, introduced Mason Sykes, a Phillipsburg High School sophomore and an aspiring graphic artist who developed a new logo for sports teams supported by the town recreation department.
Sykes produced a Phillipsburg Bobcat logo in the town's traditional garnet, gray and white color scheme. Once used as the middle school mascot, the bobcat carries nostalgia for many residents.