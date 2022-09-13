PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Police in Phillipsburg, New Jersey say they are stepping up enforcement of an already-existing curfew for kids under 18 after recent "law enforcement incidents."

Officers will be taking a zero tolerance approach to curfew, according to a news release from the Phillipsburg Police Department.

The Phillipsburg Town Code says no child under the age of 18 is allowed to be on public streets, highways, alleys, parks, or other public places. Anyone convicted of violating the town code could be required to perform community service and could face a fine of up to $1,000.

Phillipsburg Police did not specify what type of incidents led to them stepping up enforcement of the curfew.