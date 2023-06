PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A new pool in Phillipsburg is ready for swimmers.

Construction is complete on the pool at Walters Park, the town's recreation department announced Thursday.

The new facility passed a county health department inspection earlier this week.

A grand opening is set for Saturday to kick off the summer season. Pool passes can be purchased online.

The old community pool, which was more than 60 years old and beyond repair, was demolished in 2021 after closing in 2020.