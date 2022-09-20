PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Phillipsburg Town Council on Tuesday postponed voting on an amendment to the town's vehicle and traffic code.
"I think it is a bit confusing," said Councilman Randy Piazza Jr. "We need to better focus on what we are trying to achieve."
The ordinance sought to amend a portion of the town's vehicles and traffic code related to parking lots, and was highly debated at a July 19 council meeting where it was not on the agenda.
The amendment Tuesday addressed parking rates and permits for the Riverside Way lot.
An amendment to the ordinance was first read in 2017 and included parking and traffic regulations for the lot. It specified a 30-minute time limit on parking spots numbered three to 13.
This year, an amendment to the ordinance provided 12 reserved parking spaces for local business employees abutting the Riverside lot. The amendment outlined the issuance of business placards and the creation of 11 30-minute free parking spaces and 100 metered parking spaces, of which 10 are designated boat trailer parking.
At town council's March 22 meeting, councilmembers voted 3-2 to amend the ordinance to clarify the hours of the lots and the hours subject to paid parking. It stated the lots are open 24 hours a day and subject to parking fees from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Costs incurred will include $1 for the first hour and 25 cents per 15 minutes after that. For special events, the cost will increase to a $10 flat rate.
The motion to table Tuesday night passed in a 3-2 vote, with Piazza, council Vice President Lee Clark, and President Harry Wyant Jr. voting in the affirmative.
Wyant said the town must strike a balance between parking for visitors and residents.
"It's a tough balance," Wyant said. "We may not get it right, and we might have to make some changes. Nothing is perfect."
The issue will be discussed at the next work session scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Howard Street warehouse
On Tuesday, an ordinance related to the potential project at 170 Howard St. was also discussed.
At the last council meeting held on Sept. 7, council twice voted down an ordinance introduced by Piazza that would, among other things, show commitment by the town to include a commercial rail interconnection with the Belvidere and Delaware River Railway for the site.
Rail is important because the land's potential end user is a cold storage facility that says it would employ 100 at hourly rates of $25-$31.
In the meeting's public comment portion, developer Mike Perrucci of Peron Development asked council to reconsider having a first reading of the ordinance.
"I think I may lose the cold storage guys," Perrucci said.
The project is slated for discussion at Thursday's land use board meeting.
Delaware River Park
In other news, council voted to apply for a $50,000 grant from New Jersey Economic Development Agency. The grant would create a feasibility study for redeveloping Delaware River Park, which could be developed to contain an amphitheater.
Piazza expressed concern over the project, not for its value to the community, but because it was the first he'd heard of it, which has happened before, he said.
"This lack of transparency keeps people butting heads," Piazza said.