PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Phillipsburg may soon have a state-of-the-art multipurpose field at Walters Park, thanks to the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation and the hard work of a handful of private citizens.
Town Council heard a presentation Tuesday from project leaders Jeff Finegan and Jim Brennan on the work they have been doing with their committee and the Foundation to hopefully bring the project to Phillipsburg.
"I didn't think there would be so much joy involved in what we are doing," Brennan said. "Now, if we don’t fumble in the end zone…"
Tuesday, Brennan was asking council to support the partnership.
A contract cementing the relationship between the town and the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation is currently under review, said town Attorney Richard Wenner.
Council will make a formal decision following review. A formal project has not been presented, but council said it looks forward to seeing future plans.
"If we had something that combined with the pool and youth center, it would be a total rejuvenation of a park that is geographically in the center of town that a kid can walk or ride a bike to," Finegan explained.
It's this proximity to town that gives Phillipsburg an advantage over other potential sites, officials said. The purpose of the fields is to offer opportunities to youth who may not otherwise have access to such community resources.
According to the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation website, it is a nonprofit that was founded in 2001 to transform the lives of those in underserved communities through its at-risk youth programs and multipurpose parks.
"They don't want one of their fields out in suburbia with big Suburbans pulling up," Finegan said of the Foundation. "They want it in a town where there's a need."
Roughly half of the sports field's construction would be funded through the Foundation, with Phillipsburg raising nearly half or, $1.2 million, through fundraising, Finegan said.
"It should not cost taxpayers a penny," he explained.
The project should instead raise money for the town from outside visitors. The Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation has helped with 99 fields nationwide, but Phillipsburg's would be the first of its kind in New Jersey.
Its uniqueness, paired with an association with the former baseball great, should be a boon for the town’s economy, officials said.
"Having the name attached to Phillipsburg could bring in corporate sponsors and new avenues to Nike, Under Armour," said council Vice President Lee Clark. "Thank you so much for bringing this to us."
The multipurpose field would join a brand-new pool currently being constructed at Walters Park. Officials said they hope to open the pool Memorial Day weekend 2023.
A long time in the making, council passed a resolution awarding the bid to Oak Ridge-based pool construction and restoration company All State Technology Inc. to restore the municipal swimming pool in Walters Park in October 2021.
Street changes
Additionally, council heard the first reading of an ordinance changing the designation of three two-way streets to one-way streets.
The ordinance proposes designating:
- Prospect Avenue as a one-way street traveling northwest from Route 22 to Elder Avenue;
- Warren Street as a one-way street also traveling northwest from Hudson Street to Route 22;
- Firth Street as a one-way running southeast from Route 22 to Hudson Street.
A second reading on the ordinance is planned for the Dec. 6 meeting.