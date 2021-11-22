PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Phillipsburg's land use board on Monday pushed back a public hearing on an unpopular development until January, but the public still weighed in against the proposal.
Peron Development's plans for a warehouse or industrial building at 170 Howard St., off South Main Street, will not be considered by the board until Jan. 6. Peron requested the delay.
"This is not fair to the public," one person said via Zoom when the delay was announced.
Those on the virtual meeting still got their say, though. Residents said the site, once considered for housing, is the wrong place for a high-traffic business.
"This is not a good thing for Phillipsburg," said Robyn Coe-Donaldson, owner of COE Insurance on South Main Street. "This will destroy our roads. This will destroy our neighborhoods. That is a neighborhood of low-income people, mostly people of color."
The qualify of life downtown will drop as more trucks come in, she said.
"I am very emotional about this because I think it is such a terrible idea," Coe-Donaldson added.
"Jobs, jobs, jobs," said Aaron Coleman. "That's the narrative being pushed," he said, disputing that idea.
"It's not going to bring the amount of jobs they are saying," Coleman said, describing warehouse work as "a revolving door of short-term employment."
Elizabeth Ridley raised the issue of trucks clogging Main Street and slowing police responses to "life and death" situations.
James Flynn weighed in against "carpetbag out-of-town developers" in general, as he also brought up potential development off Fleming Drive, and Valerie Patti said construction at that site could lead to more flooding.
Two representatives of environmental groups came out specifically against the Peron plan, which is proposed for land near the Delaware River.
Julia Somers, executive director of the New Jersey Highlands Coalition, said developers try to delay hearings "so the public loses interest and stamina." She asked residents to be sure to attend the Jan. 6 hearing.
Fred Stine of the Delaware Riverkeeper Network described the river as "an untapped resource that could bring a lot of attention" and visitors to Phillipsburg, leading to tourism dollars.
"The river can provide and has the opportunity to provide a tremendous amount of active high-quality recreation," Stine said. Trucks, he said, will bring pollution.
The next land-use board meeting will be Dec. 16, but the Peron hearing will not be held until the Jan. 6 meeting.