PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - The first-ever Phillipsburg Railroad Festival is happening this weekend. The event will celebrate 170 years of rail in P'burg and the town's prominence as a transportation hub.

Aaron Coleman's grandfather worked on trains.

"I guess you would say a little bit of a railroad in my blood," said Coleman.

It makes sense he laid the track for the first-of-its-kind festival.

"We have a lot of rich history with the railroad and what I'm looking to do is highlight that," said Coleman.

He partnered up with four nonprofits and devoted the last year to planning and research.

"At one time in Phillipsburg, they had five railroads that came into town," said Coleman.

"This is actually celebrating 170 years and railroad history is a huge part of the culture and where we came from in Phillipsburg and where we're headed," said Laurie Nelson, the senior vice president of Easton and Phillipsburg initiatives at the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce.

The festival is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It'll be in three walkable areas to get people moving through town. Shappell Park will have railroad historians, a free mini-train ride, and vintage passenger buses.

"We have over 50 vendors. We have live music, live bands, entertainment, a kids' area," said Nelson.

People can buy tickets to step aboard locomotives at Delaware River Railroad Excursions.

Inside the old Union Train Station will be old photos, artifacts, and signs. Coleman says the Friends of the New Jersey Transportation Heritage Center have been restoring the building for years.

His business, Platinum Star Cleaning, and several other local businesses have volunteered their time to help, getting it ready to welcome festival-goers for tours of the first floor.

"This is a huge milestone for the town," said Coleman.

After the festival, Coleman's goal is to transform the station into a rail museum and visitor center.