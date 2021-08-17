PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – By a 4-1 vote, Phillipsburg Town Council on Tuesday night passed the second and final reading of an ordinance to name a park for a resident who inspired many as a coach, mentor and friend, but lost his battle with addiction last year.
The ordinance will rename Mercer Street Park as Jesse Delgado Addiction Recovery Park, to honor the life lost on July 7, 2020, raise awareness of the stigmas associated with addiction and call attention to a disease that can affect people from all walks of life.
Before the vote, several residents with personal experience dealing with addiction asked council to reconsider naming the park after one person. They argued that addiction affects many people and should not be represented by one individual, suggesting that the park be named Park of Hope or something similar.
Councilmember Danielle DeGerolamo, who cast the dissenting vote, said she, too, struggled with naming the park for one person and noted that the renaming of the park should have been a communitywide decision.
"This isn't somebody I know," she said after recounting her days as a child visiting the park and remembering people, like her grandmother, who made up the neighborhood.
Councilmember Randy Piazza Jr. said it's not unusual to name a park for a single person with individual shrines and memorials inside of it.
Initiated by council Vice President Robert Fulper, the ordinance states that Delgado "fought courageously the demons of addiction, having experienced periods of recovery, followed by periods of active use, a pattern which is so common to those afflicted with the disease."
At council's July 20 meeting, Fulper gave a heartfelt tribute to Delgado, who he said grew up on Mercer Street and was a welcome, familiar face to children playing in the park. He said the town had an opportunity to honor his legacy and raise awareness about the costs of addiction.
Delgado, who helped others with addiction, was an example of how the disease can strike anyone, regardless of their position in life, Fulper added.
"He was somebody in this town," he said.
Before the vote Tuesday night, Fulper said the naming of the park in Delgado's memory was a way to create awareness about addiction. He also noted he saw nothing wrong with naming the park for one person and proposed creating a public wall at the park for families to record the names of loved ones lost to or dealing with addiction.
Council President Frank McVey commended Fulper for his "admirable suggestion" in renaming the park.