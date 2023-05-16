PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – At a contentious meeting Tuesday night, Phillipsburg Town Council faced a public frustrated by several issues including policing and an alleged sewage leak on Gates Steet.
Public comments began after councilmembers held a private, 42-minute executive session that they estimated would last just 15 minutes. When council returned, residents had several critiques of Ordinance 2023-09, which gives discretion of the number of active patrol officers to the Phillipsburg police chief.
Resident Joe Minor objected to a proposal to raise the number of patrol officers, suggesting the town should instead hire drug and trauma counselors to handle an increase in violent incidents.
"Rather than throwing more police at the problem, let's solve it by supporting our police," Minor said.
Resident Joan Pierce argued that the ordinance should explicitly call for more officers, rather than giving this power to the police chief.
"If we can't handle what we have going on, don't you think we need more police officers?" Pierce asked council. "I think it's time we call for some serious help."
Council unanimously passed the ordinance, with President Harry Wyant explaining that the number of officers desired by the police chief would not exceed the town's budget.
"It will be under the discretion [of the police chief] to have as many officers as needed, within the budget," Wyant said. "It could be 38, could be 45."
Foul fumes
Resident Pete Pisello got the attention of both council and the public when he complained of a foul-smelling liquid overflowing onto his property from a sewage manhole cover on the neighboring lot.
Pisello purchased the property, located at 913 Gates Street in Phillipsburg, to flip and resell earlier this year. He claimed the "disgusting" sanitation hazard posed by the liquid is preventing him from re-selling the property.
"There is active water coming out of the sewer, and I'm assuming there's quite a bit of backup pressure," Pisello told the council. "I spoke to the neighbor at 901 [Gates Street], and she said this has been an ongoing issue for years now."
Pisello explained that, despite several attempts to call the town and Mayor Todd Tersigni, the sewage leak has always subsided by the time town employees arrived on site, which has prevented them from seeing the extent of the problem.
"This isn't just a homeowner complaining about something stupid," Pisello said. "This is a health hazard... I can't, in good conscience, sell this house to somebody with this problem."
Upon hearing Pisello's complaint, Wyant directed Phillipsburg Business Administrator Matthew C. Hall to immediately address cleanup efforts of the property.
Walters Park pool
Lastly, Phillipsburg Recreation Director Matt Noel addressed the progress made on the upcoming opening of the Walters Park pool.
Noel said he is "confident" the pool will be ready to open Saturday, May 27, for Memorial Day weekend, given that railings compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act can be installed before then. Due to lifeguard staffing issues, however, the start of the pool's full-time summer hours may be delayed to June 10.
"If we're pushed back a week or two, June 10 would be the day we open full-time," Noel said. "Kids are out of school, [and] that'd be the first Saturday they're back around."
Phillipsburg Town Council will meet again on Tuesday, June 6.