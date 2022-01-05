PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Phillipsburg Town Council held its annual reorganization meeting Tuesday night and introduced some new names to its roster after a private swearing-in ceremony Monday night.
Tuesday's meeting, which was held over Zoom, was the first for the council's three new members: Lee Clark (D), Keith Kennedy (D) and Peter Marino (R). They defeated incumbents Mark Lutz and Robert Fulper in the November election.
The three had been sworn in at a private ceremony Monday night, which resulted in objections from some members of the public.
One resident, Meliss Paulus, said she believed swearing in councilmembers in private violated the state Open Public Meetings Act, and that she planned to file a complaint.
Town attorney Rich Wenner, however, said the swearing-in was not considered a public meeting because no council business took place.
Longtime councilmember Harry Wyant Jr. (R) was elected as council president, and newcomer Clark was elected vice president.
Council also voted to authorize the $5.1 million temporary budget, and to confirm the mayor's appointments.
This year's appointees are:
- Rich Wenner, attorney.
- Heidi Wohlleb, auditor.
- Lisa Gorab, bond council.
- Dennis Yoder, sewer engineer.
- Steven Siegel, municipal prosecutor.
- Steven Dunbar, public defender.
- Acrisure and Fairview Associates, risk management and insurance consultant.
- Van Cleef Engineering, planner.
- Rich Hay, Office of Emergency Management coordinator.
- Mabel Cook, deputy OEM coordinator.
In addition to reorganizing, council also authorized an agreement to purchase electricity from a planned solar farm in Lopatcong and discussed the potential renovation of the former Elks Lodge.