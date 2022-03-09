PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Brad and Sherry Hoffman have lived in Phillipsburg, New Jersey since 2000.
"When we first moved here, there were very strong smells coming from that factory," Sherry Hoffman said.
That factory is McWane Ductile in New Jersey, which manufactures ductile iron pipes from scrap metal. The Hoffmans live just a few blocks from it.
"In the springtime I would have to close my windows because the toxic fumes were so overwhelming," Sherry said.
"We have seen in the past little flakes on the side of the house, black flakes and we knew that it came from the factory," Brad Hoffman said.
They, like many other residents, are concerned. McWane Ductile is proposing to increase certain short-and long-term hazardous air pollutant emissions.
"This company has said that it is requesting increases on its limits to produce more arsenic, more lead, more magnesium into the air," said Phillipsburg Councilman Lee Clark.
Residents made it clear they do not want that to happen at a public hearing Wednesday.
Representatives from McWane Ductile read a statement and did their best to answer questions.
"The facility-wide risk assessment review demonstrated, this was done by DEP, demonstrated that the proposed limits resulted in a negligible increase in risks in the surrounding community," said McWane Ductile Engineering Manager Steve Shambeda.
No one from the company was willing to speak to us on camera, but they maintain the increased limits are within the legal state air toxic risks thresholds and they plan to replace its casting machine and install a new cooling tower. The casting machine is located where the emissions are collected and controlled.
The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection will make the final decision.