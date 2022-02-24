PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – A handful of residents voiced traffic concerns after the Phillipsburg Land Use Board granted site plan approval to a proposed warehouse on Thursday.
The 420,000-square-foot warehouse is planned for the vacant lot at 170 Howard St. and would be built by Peron Development.
Peron has owned the site for 15 years and had at one time planned a residential development there but had trouble finding investors. The plan was changed to a 510,000-square-foot industrial building, and then scaled down to the size of the current project.
The site plan was approved Thursday night by a 4-1 vote, with Keith Kennedy in opposition.
A few residents said they are worried about the increased truck traffic that a warehouse would bring to the area.
"We don't need to turn Phillipsburg into a truck depot," said resident Lorrain Watkins. She said "we have enough" warehouses in town already.
There is also an ongoing lawsuit by a group of residents opposing the ordinance that changed the site's zoning from residential back to industrial use.
Resident David Morrisette, who is one of the plaintiffs in the case, said he's certain the lawsuit will succeed and "all that has been done in regards to the site plan process for the Peron Howard Street property will have been for nothing."
Other news
At the meeting, the board also bid farewell to planner Angela Knowles. Knowles has worked with the town for more than five years as a representative of Van Cleef Engineering. She will be leaving her job at Van Cleef to work for the Somerset County Planning Commission.
"We did a lot of great work over the past several years," she said, but "we've got a great team at Van Cleef" and she's sure whoever is assigned to replace her will serve the town well.