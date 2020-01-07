PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Phillipsburg’s newly sworn-in Mayor Todd Tersigni said fighting the war on garbage is his first order of business and has directed code officers to crack down on properties not compliant with town ordinances.
He says in his first week as mayor, 17 problem properties have been issued citations and fines.
"You can put money into this thing or that thing, but the first thing we need to do is clean the town up. We need to change the perception of the town and then we can take it from there,” Tersigni said.
Mayor Tersigni said while the town has made good progress, there is still work to be done. He says while enforcing ordinances can be difficult, he wants property owners and residents to know if they don't comply, the town will fine them. Tersigini said the town is considering increasing fines for non-compliancy from $500 to $1000.