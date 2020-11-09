PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - All schools in the Phillipsburg School District will temporarily move to all-virtual learning after 15 people tested positive within the last few days, according to a letter from Superintendent Gregory Troxell.
Five of the people were staff members and 10 were students, Troxell said. The district is also waiting on test results for many staff and students, and numerous faculty and students are reporting COVID-like symptoms.
The middle school and high school were going to move to all-remote learning until Thursday November 19. Due to the recent cases, the rest of the district's buildings will also conduct all-virtual learning until November 19, Troxell said.